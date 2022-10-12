PCB Council discusses potential improvements to local parks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parks are a special place for the community to gather and enjoy plenty of different activities. Now, Panama City Beach leaders want to make two local parks even better.

In March, council members voted to hear ideas from park and city staff on the changes they want to see at Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed adding short-term shelters for weather emergencies, more parking and access roads, and docks along the ponds in the parks. Other ideas included where to put a new skate park, basketball courts, and pickle ball courts.

“A lot of these improvements are actually for our local residents, our community here,” Phil Chester, a Panama City Beach City Council member, said. “It’s not necessarily tied to visitors that come here. A lot of these activities and improvements will be for our locals here.”

Some residents said while they like the parks the way they are, changes are welcome.

“I wouldn’t say there’s much you have to change, because there’s a lot of different things here for sports,” Alivia, a local resident, said. “But if you have more things to do... then more people come. But right now, if you don’t change it, it’s good the way it is.”

For those residents concerned about the environmental impacts of more building in the parks, Chester said nature will still be preserved.

“We’re actually redoing some of the walking trails,” Chester said. “A lot of the land is conservation, so we can’t do anything on it. So, any property we are able to have activity space for, we’d love to do that for our citizens here. It’s a huge improvement to our parks and I think our citizens here are going to be ecstatic when it’s all done.”

To see the full list of changes Panama City Beach city leaders would like to bring to Aaron Bessant Park and Frank Brown Park, click here and go to the October 11 meeting agenda.

