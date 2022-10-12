Surfside Middle School VE students break barriers with help from ESE teacher

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the help of ESE Self Contained teacher Tanya Standifer, the special education program at Surfside Middle School is seeing much success.

Standifer teaches a curriculum that is modified, so each student can learn at their own pace. She says the secret to success in her classroom is a hands-on approach to learning.

“Most of my students are what we call kinesthetic learners, so they need to do things that are more hands on. They need something that can get them more involved,” said Standifer. “A lot of them have problems with reading so we need a lot of those visuals and a lot of those hands-on activities to keep them engaged.”

Her strategy is working because slowly but surely the scholars are improving. They are conquering the basics like how to write their names, read, use technology, and even arts and crafts. Some students are now involved in extracurricular activities including basketball, Special Olympics and cheerleading.

Timothy is a student of Ms. Standifer. He says because of her, he loves learning and going to school.

“I love doing work and laugh and joke,” he said. “I love Ms. Stan and she’s a good teacher.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

