This week's 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 12, 2022
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Riley Parrish is an 8th grade student at Mowat Middle School in Lynn Haven.

Riley finds comfort at Mowat.

“I like how peaceful it is sometimes,” Parrish said.

He likes to stop and take a deep breath whenever he can.

“Whenever I have some extra time, like on breaks, I like to meditate a little,” Parrish said. “It helps me relax.”

Riley’s two favorite classes are reading and science.

He says his teachers are what make school so great.

“The teachers are really nice to me,” Parrish said.

Riley is timid, but thrilled to be nominated.

“I feel nervous, but excited at the same time,” Parrish said.

He’s excited to be a TV star for a day.

“I’ve never been on TV before and I’m really excited cause I’m nominated,” Parrish said.

Riley is even quite the jokester.

“How do you get a one armed man out of a tree,” Parrish asked. “You wave to him.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Riley Parrish.

