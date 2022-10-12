Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain returns to the panhandle for the first time in a month
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be more humid tonight and through Thursday in NWFL as a cold front approaches and moves through our area. For tonight skies will become mostly cloudy and lows will stay in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be South and then shift to the East at 5 mph. On Wednesday we will see rain chances increase over NWFL and the best rain chances (70%) move in later afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. On Thursday as the front moves through there will be an early morning chance of rain and then sunnier and drier weather returns. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Sunny and less humid weather will be in the forecast Thursday afternoon and into the weekend.

In the tropics we had Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Bay of Campeche today. The storm is expected to NOT impact the U.S. and is expected to move into Mexico over the next couple of days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

