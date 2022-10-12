Two St. Joe players combine for our Sonic Play of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our Play of the Week from week 7 of the season comes to us courtesy the Tiger Sharks of Port St. Joe. They handled some business against Vernon Friday, and this was part of that success. Quarterback Devin Cuttino looking deep and throwing a nice pass, it wasn’t perfect, as Jabara Pearson has to lean back and grab it with his hands up, but still, the two connect for the 53 yard touchdown pass. One demerit for Pearson drawing the flag with the little end zone dance, but we’ll forgive that in light of the 48-0 win. So Devin and Jabara team up to take this week’s Player of the Week honors!

