Wear It Wednesday with wearwillow.com

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Willow Boutique has brick-and-mortar stores around 30A but offers even more looks on its website.

A stylist from wearwillow.com joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team this Wear It Wednesday to show what chic outfits they offer while keeping a budget in mind.

Sam was styled in an orange long-sleeve, wrap-around style dress.

Jessica was styled in a blue long-sleeve midi-style dress.

Both outfits are perfect for work wear, holiday parties, or family photos.

To see more of the looks offered on wearwillow.com you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.