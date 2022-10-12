Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning with a light band of showers showing up already for parts of NWFL under otherwise mainly cloudy skies. The light showers are setting up from Pensacola to Defuniak Springs and into parts of the Wiregrass of South Alabama. Most everyone else will have to wait for the afternoon or evening for a chance at a scattered shower today. Some on the coast may not get any rain until the evening.

With the otherwise mainly cloudy skies, it’s not as cool outside. Temperatures are getting started in the mid to upper 60s this morning. Leave the light jacket at home today and grab an umbrella instead. Rain chances are at 60% today. The clouds may even part some in the afternoon to allow for some sun to mix in and warm us up into the mid 80s.

With the cold front on approach for tonight and into tomorrow morning, we’ll keep the chance for a passing shower in place. Anticipation is for lower rain totals of maybe a half an inch of rain for most of NWFL unless you can get a stray thunderstorm to develop.

Once the cold front passes tomorrow morning, we’ll see our beautiful conditions return for the afternoon on Thursday and the rest of the week. Temperatures cool back off into the 50s in the mornings with highs in the warm low 80s in the afternoons under plenty of sunshine.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a hit or miss scattered shower possible. Highs today reach the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the rain chance sticking around through Thursday morning before skies clear and fall-like feels return into the end of the week.

