Bay County school zone speed limits changing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up.

A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.

Majority of school zones will be posted at 15 miles per hour and cannot exceed 20 miles an hour. Sergeant Jared Hicks with the Panama City Police Department said it’s important to pay attention to the changes.

“We will enforce whatever sign are put there but citizens to need to be aware that the signs may change so the speed limit may drop lower than what they thought,” said Hicks.

When you are driving through a school zone you need to be aware that your specific zone could be lowered in the coming weeks.

The Florida Department of Transportation said if the normal speed limit on the road is 35 miles an hour the school zone is 15 miles an hour. If the speed limit is 45 miles an hour the school zone will be 20 miles an hour.

“As long as it is between the 15 and the 20 if the signs says 20 then we can enforce it if the sign says 15 then we can enforce it,” said Hicks.

Even if the school zone does not have a flashing light, it is still a school zone. Be aware of the times posted for when lower speeds take effect and always be extra cautious to avoid getting a ticket.

“The speeding fines in schools’ zones are doubled automatically so if you’re doing 15 miles an hour over the speed limit you’ll get a 400-dollar ticket,” said Hicks.

Check the signs the next time you drive in a school zone.

