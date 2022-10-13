Falling Into Fun with Chad Gainey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can’t have Halloween without pumpkin carving. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, an expert carver shared his tips and tricks of the craft.

Chad Gainey joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team Thursday morning to show how to create one-of-a-kind pumpkins.

Whether it is jack-o-lantern carving or 3D sculpting, Gainey shared his knowledge of how to do it, and preserve the pumpkins.

The Center for the Arts in Downtown Panama is hosting a pumpkin carving workshop featuring Chad Gainey. The workshop is Saturday, October 15th, at 10 a.m. There are still spots available! To sign up, click here.

Watch the segments attached to this article to see more of Gainey’s work.

