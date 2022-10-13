Family fun at St. Andrews Marina

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event.

The event kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:00 p.m.

Visitors will be able to enjoy food from a few food trucks, ice cream, and some fishing.

No fishing license or equipment is needed for this event. The Marina will provide poles and bait for those in attendance.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Panama City government website.

