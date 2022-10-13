New aviation company breaks ground at ECP airport

A new private aviation company broke ground Wednesday at the ECP airport.
By Claire Jones
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s economic growth is soaring, and the development at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is soaring along with it.

Wednesday, private company Southern Sky Aviation broke ground at the ECP airport, marking the beginning of construction for a new service center. The facility called a fixed-base operation center, or FBO, acts as a gas station and maintenance center for non-commercial planes.

ECP’s Executive Director Parker McClellan said the introduction of a new private aviation company will help the airport, and the community, continue to expand.

“We’re going to start out with 20-30 new jobs, well-paying jobs,” McClellan said. “Just the opportunity of diversifying our flight line and making it so we can provide a better service to the fine public.”

While it may just be one new company moving in, airport officials told NewsChannel 7 that in order to build... it takes a village.

“Whenever we do a project, we partner with them [Bay Economic Development Council],” McClellan said. “Haney brings forth the aviation mechanic program. We partner with Bay County as well because they can help us with the permitting process.”

As this new process begins, the President and CFO of Southern Sky Aviation Donald Howell said this new center is very special to both him and the company.

“I actually as a child started coming to Panama City Beach when I was 8 years old,” Howell said. ”And so now the fact that I am an owner and leader in this business, and we are expanding in this community... it’s really exciting.”

Building up, expanding out, and opening the gateway for the community to reach for the skies.

