Officers find $402K worth of liquid meth inside condoms, pumpkins at US-Mexico border

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid...
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of pumpkins.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Border protection officials say authorities encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed to be earlier this week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, were able to stop pumpkins filled with liquid methamphetamine from entering the U.S. on Tuesday.

Officers said they spotted pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms that were inside four pumpkins during an inspection of a 2012 Ford Escape.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything, and this was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Elizabeth Garduno, acting port director.

Officials said the border protection team seized about 44 pounds of meth worth $402,196 inside the pumpkins.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines
school zone speed limit
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A new private aviation company broke ground Wednesday at the ECP airport.
New aviation company breaks ground at ECP airport
An unsuspecting woman bought boxes with a human fetus and cremated remains in a storage unit...
Woman finds human fetus, cremated remains in storage unit won in online auction

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
This Week's Golden Apple Winner is Ann Parish
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is....
Generic photo of "I Voted" stickers
Voters are encouraged to be prepared for Nov. 8 Election
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event.
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina