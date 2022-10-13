Panama City leaders aim to make housing more affordable

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners made revisions to the city’s Local Housing Assistance Program on Tuesday.

“It’s us helping people to continue to get in new housing,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s for first-time homebuyers, but it’s also giving them the opportunity to pay their points down, to pay their rate down.”

Some changes include reducing the lien term from 30 to 15 years and increasing the home purchasing price to $300,000.

The program provides down payment assistance that increased from $45,000 to $50,000 and closing cost assistance that increased from $5,000 to $10,000.

“This is part of a program that came post Hurricane Michael,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “We still have about $4 million to spend. Our goal is to try to get this out the door and create as many first-time home buyers as we can.”

Homeowners in the program won’t have to worry about paying back grant funding awarded to them after 15 years, either.

This wasn’t the case before.

“The program was you had to live in the house for 30 years or when you sell it, that money would go back into the program,” Haligas said.

City officials said the program also helps people build a safety net.

“We want people to move from being renters to homebuyers so that they can really build generational wealth and become a permanent part of our community,” Street said.

The ability to give first-time homeowners a key to their new homes is also rewarding.

“It’s really something for our team to sit at the closing table and hand keys over to a client who we’ve worked with for maybe six to eight months,” Panama City Assistant Manager Jared Jones said.

City leaders expect the $4 million to be used within the next 18 to 24 months.

Roughly 200 families have used the city’s housing assistance programs since 2019.

You can visit Panama City City Hall at 501 Harrison Avenue to apply or call (850) 872-7230 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.