Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

FILE - Police in Raleigh are responding to an active shooting.
FILE - Police in Raleigh are responding to an active shooting.(KTTC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting.

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway, a popular greenway area for residents.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines
school zone speed limit
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
A new private aviation company broke ground Wednesday at the ECP airport.
New aviation company breaks ground at ECP airport
An unsuspecting woman bought boxes with a human fetus and cremated remains in a storage unit...
Woman finds human fetus, cremated remains in storage unit won in online auction

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
NY seeks court oversight after Trump Organization’s concerning moves
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17