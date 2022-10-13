Suspect shot near Sneads

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement.

Officials have not released any other details about what prompted the response by law enforcement. They say the suspect is being transported to the hospital, and this is an open investigation. We’ll release more details as we receive them.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.