This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is....

Ann Parish is a Pre-K teacher at Lynn Haven Elementary School.

What Mrs. Parish loves about teaching is the students.

“Children got me into teaching. i have a passionate love for children. and it’s my goal to instill a love for school and a love of learning for my students.”

mrs. parish has been working with bay district schools for more than thirty years.

she says lynn haven elementary is like a second home.

“it’s a community school. we nurture children, we love children, and it feels like a family.”

her colleagues describe her as cheerful.

“every time you see her she is smiling. her kids are smiling. everyone loves to be in her class. it’s just always joyful. i don’t ever see her without a smile on her face.”

and a superstar in the classroom.

“mrs. parish is a legend here. let me give you an example. at the end of the year, we have mosley students come and walk through and greet their teachers from before. it’s a parade. and she is getting hugged the entire time because so many of the graduates were actually in her class.”

winning the award, leaves mrs. parish speechless.

“it means more than i can say. it means a lot to be nominated by one of my peers and one of my co-teachers. it takes a village to run a school, and we’re all together. to be recognized among them means a lot.”

but her students know just what to say.

*nat - “we love you mrs. parish.”

congratulations to this week’s golden apple award winner, ann parish.

