Thursday Forecast

It’s an active start on satellite and radar this morning with another batch of rain on the way. We’ll need the umbrellas before about 9 or 10am this morning. After that the rain will clear out, but the clouds may linger.

Otherwise, the cold front hasn’t passed through just yet. So, we’re still on the mild and muggy side outside. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s for most. We’ll still feel quite sticky throughout the day today as temperatures warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon.

The front moves through late in the day, and by the evening some of us will start to feel the less humid air moving through across I-10. The drier and cooler air continues to filter in for tonight dropping temperatures down into the 50s for Friday morning.

Sunshine returns to our skies on Friday and for the weekend and after the cool mornings in the 50s, we’ll warm into the low 80s under the sun in the afternoon.

A bigger cold front is expected to pass through early next week. Rain chances return next Tuesday along the passage of this next front. Highs by Tuesday into much of the rest of next week...reside in the 70s!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy with a chance for rain before 10am. Skies remain mostly cloudy for much of the day with clouds gradually clearing late in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool down coming tonight with a less humid stretch into the weekend.

