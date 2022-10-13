Voters are encouraged to be prepared for Nov. 8 Election

Generic photo of "I Voted" stickers
Generic photo of "I Voted" stickers(WHSV)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Voter registration closed for the 2022 General Election Nov. 8.

However, supervisor of elections officials are urging people cast their ballot early.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 in Bay County and ends on Nov. 5.

Polls will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are a number of local, state, and national elections on the ballot with one of the biggest being the gubernatorial race.

“If voters need to update their address, their picture, or whatever they need to update, they need to update it before they show up and vote,” said Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections. “If they’re not ready when they show up to vote, we’re going to take them out of line.”

You can find more information on voting locations by visiting this website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines
school zone speed limit
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
A new private aviation company broke ground Wednesday at the ECP airport.
New aviation company breaks ground at ECP airport
An investigation is taking place after a suspect was reportedly shot near Sneads Thursday...
Suspect shot near Sneads
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School.
Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School

Latest News

This Week's Golden Apple Winner is Ann Parish
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is....
This Saturday the St. Andrews Marina is hosting a Food Trucks & Fishing event.
Family fun at St. Andrews Marina
Humane Society After Michael
MKL Day in the Life