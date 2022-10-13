Voters are encouraged to be prepared for Nov. 8 Election

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Voter registration closed for the 2022 General Election Nov. 8.

However, supervisor of elections officials are urging people cast their ballot early.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 in Bay County and ends on Nov. 5.

Polls will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are a number of local, state, and national elections on the ballot with one of the biggest being the gubernatorial race.

“If voters need to update their address, their picture, or whatever they need to update, they need to update it before they show up and vote,” said Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections. “If they’re not ready when they show up to vote, we’re going to take them out of line.”

You can find more information on voting locations by visiting this website.

