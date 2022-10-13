Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will linger through tonight until a cold front moves through the panhandle. Some of the showers could be heavy. Lows will stay in the upper 60s. On Thursday the skies clear and the humidity falls with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be W/NW at 5-10 mph. That drier air will be felt Friday morning when lows will be in the 50s. The forecast remains dry through the weekend. Another cold front on Monday not only brings a small chance of rain, but also our coolest air of the season. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s with lows by Wednesday AM in the 40s.

In the tropics Karl is forecast to move south into Mexico as a tropical storm and be mainly a rain threat down there. There are no other tropical threats in the Atlantic and nothing that would pose a threat to the U.S.

