Bay County House Fire

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County family is breathing a sigh of relief after a fire in their home, that thankfully, did very little damage.

It happened near Lisenby avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard in Panama City today.

Crews arrived and quickly got to work putting it out. Officials say the fire was caused by a candle.

Fire crews have a reminder for residents as we head into the colder months of the year:

{chris burger, bat. chief panama city fire dept.}

”Panama City Fire Department would like to encourage people to check their batteries and their smoke detectors every six months and limit the use of extensions cords during the holiday season.” said Chris Burger, Battalion Chief of Panama City Fire Department.

Crews say they hauled away a charred mattress from today’s fire, but no one was hurt.

