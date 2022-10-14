Bay High School Share Table makes a comeback

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is proving that sharing is caring. Bay High School, Chautauqua, and Chartwells have teamed up to create a “share table”.

A table is set up in the cafeteria, where students can place their unopen and uneaten leftovers. Stephanie Werchan, Community Engagement Specialist with Chartwells and Bay District Schools, said the table helps with several things.

“The sharetable is just designed to provide backup nutrition and also help eliminate food waste.” said Werchan.

Jazmira Guzman, Public Relations Manager for Bay High School says it lets people get what they need and help those in need.

“It’s meant for people who want something to eat or want something extra to give.” Guzman said.

But there are a couple guidelines. No home brought foods, hot foods, or produce with edible peels. Other than that, its a free-for-all.

“It is very beneficial,” Guzman said. “Because we are a title one school and we are located in a place where there are many students who come from low-income households and they man-where anybody can come in can limit the insecurity of food-at that time.”

Before Hurricane Michael nearly 68% of students in the district were on free or reduced lunch.

Currently 1500 students are a part of the “Blessings in a Backpack” program: an organization geared at feeding school children.

That’s why staff members say they’re glad the share table is back.

“You never know what students has food insecurity,” Werchan said. “And where those lie so we want to ensure students have access to food that is available.”

