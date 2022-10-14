BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, they have arrested two students in connection to a report of a social media message threatening violence at Rutherford High School.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, a student at Rutherford High School reported receiving a massage on Snapchat that stated there would be violence on the school’s campus on Friday.

BCSO said they investigated the potential threat and the school was placed under lockdown.

According to BCSO around 8:40 a.m, two phone calls were received by 911. The Sheriff’s Office said the first caller stated that “he was coming” to the campus, then hung up. Another 911 call was placed but no one spoke. Investigators said they quickly determined the calls had originated within the school.

BCSO said two girls were located and interviewed. Investigators said they stated they made the 911 calls but had nothing to do with the original threat on Snapchat.

Authorities said the girls admitted they were just trying to be funny.

BCSO reports one was in the sixth grade the other was in the seventh grade, and both were charged with Misuse of 911 and have been suspended.

BCSO said the investigation into the original threat made online is ongoing. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest of the person who posted the original threat. Call Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Bay District Schools regarding the incident, school officials had no comment and directed us to the Sheriff’s Office.

