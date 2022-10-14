Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar now that the cold front has passed through. Beautiful blue sky and sunshine awaits us for Friday in NWFL.

Temperatures are gradually falling this morning and we’ll get the morning commute started largely in the upper 50s. Dew points are crashing today as well. So a less humid feel will settle in even as temperatures warm in the sunshine today. It’ll be a slow warm up as well. Temperatures barely make it into the 70s by lunch and highs eventually reach the low 80s by late afternoon.

High pressure settles into the Southeast today and into the weekend. That will keep sunny skies in place throughout the weekend. While mornings will be cool Saturday and Sunday starting out in the 50s, afternoons warm into the mid 80s in the sun.

Another cold front is on the way for early next week. This one has potential to bring a bigger cool down! The front passes through on Monday, and we’ll see highs by Tuesday struggle to reach the 70s!

It’ll be our first REAl taste of fall!

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with low humidity and a warm feel in the afternoon after a slightly cool start. Highs today reach the low 80s by late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a wonderful weekend ahead with cool mornings and warm afternoons. A bigger cool down lies ahead for next week!

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.