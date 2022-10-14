Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach

By Alex Joyce
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oktoberfest is officially back at Aaron Bessant Park.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and activities go throughout the weekend.

The event kicks off with a ceremonial Tapping of the Keg at 5:10 p.m.

After that visitors will be able to enjoy live music, food, and of course, beer.

Kids will have bounce houses, slides, and corn hole boards to enjoy.

With this event being held off the past two years due to the pandemic, organizers are excited to have it back.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate or online here.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Panama City Beach Oktoberfest website.

