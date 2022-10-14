PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of cigarette butts you see in certain parts of Panama City Beach may soon start diminishing.

Panama City Beach council members voted 3 to 2 on the first reading of an ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping at all beach accesses and city parks within city limits at Thursday’s meeting.

The smoking ban would also be enforced 400 feet on each side of the city pier.

Those in support of the ban say it would reduce littering in the area.

People have permission to smoke and vape if they are in their car, though.

Cigars are also allowed.

“The problem I saw in voting for that is the call volume, the high call volume to our command center,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said. “I just think it would be tough to enforce that.”

City officials say the ordinance will probably be voted on in November.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.