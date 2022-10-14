Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021.

Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase not only in Bay County but in surrounding counties of pedestrian-related crashes serious bodily injuries or even death,” said King.

In 2021, there were 7 fatalities and 124 pedestrian-related crashes occurred.

So far this year, there are 9 fatalities and a total of 118 pedestrian-related crashes.

“Taking their eyes off the road - so if they’re driving 35 miles an hour they may travel when they look down for one second, they may travel 120 feet and not realize it,” said King.

Just in Panama City beach in the past month, there have been four pedestrian accidents. Captain John Deegins with the Panama City Beach Police Department says drivers and pedestrians need to pay better attention on roadways.

“About 23 crashes involving pedestrians this year - its super important that people know they need to pay attention to their surroundings,” said Deegins.

Officials say pedestrians should wear bright colored clothing when crossing the street and drivers need to be paying attention and not be distracted by texting to avoid an accident.

“What we have found for a lot of these are people are not really paying attention to their surroundings their involved in other things you know talking with a friend or you know they walk across the road in poor lighting conditions,” said Deegins.

Staying extra aware can save lives. Lieutenant King says officials are working on making crosswalks safer, and working with city and county officials on some ideas.

