PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Pregnancy and Infant Loss National Awareness Day is recognized as October 15.

Kelly Byrns Davis, Healthy Start Program Manager, stopped by the station today to share with viewers the details of the event happening to commemorate this day.

The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Candlelight Service will be held at Children’s Memorial Garden A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven Saturday October 15 at 6:15 p.m.

It is a free memorial event for parents, families, and caregivers who have experienced the loss of a pregnancy or infant. Families can preregister for the event by submitting the names of their loved ones here.

Davis expressed that the main purpose of the event is to bring people together in a time that can feel so alone.

To learn more about the event and find out why it means so much to those involved, watch the video attached.

