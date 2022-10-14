Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cooler night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be North at 5 mph. As we head into Friday the humidity will be lower, but it will remain warm and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. The weather stay warm and sunny afternoons with cool mornings through the weekend. A stronger cold front moves in next Monday night bringing the coolest air of the season so far.

In the tropics a wave off of Africa has a 20% chance to develop, but poses no U.S. threat. Meanwhile Karl will move south into Mexico on Friday and poses no threat to the U.S. Elsewhere the tropics are quiet.

