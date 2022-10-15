2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made online
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High
Panama City Beach council members discussed a possible smoking ban in specific areas at...
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years.
Humane Society of Bay County Animal Shelter remains closed after two years
Panama City Beach Oktoberfest is this Friday through Sunday. (Visit Panama City Beach)
Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach
Turning back the pages in Panama City history
Turning back the pages in Panama City history

Latest News

An Amber Alert for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham was canceled after the teen was found safe...
Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land