High School Football Week 8 highlights and scores

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
By Scott Rossman and Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football/Week 8

Thursday

Crestview 26 Mosley 38

St. John Paul II 42 Arnold 19

Sneads 43 LPCA 14

Friday

South Walton 0 Bay 7

Blountstown 35 Baker 0

Port St. Joe 58 Bozeman 20

NBH 14 Rutherford 22

Vernon 23 Graceville 12

Holmes 34 Freeport 38

Wewahitchka 54 Franklin 13

Pike Liberal 7 Liberty 14

Destin 0 Chipley 40

Rocky Bayou 0 NFC 55

Walton 6 Catholic 35

Marianna 0 Gadsden 39

Baconton 14 Cottondale 54

Choctaw 8 Escambia 0

FWB 0 Washington 34

