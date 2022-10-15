High School Football Week 8 highlights and scores
Oct. 14, 2022
High School Football/Week 8
Thursday
Crestview 26 Mosley 38
St. John Paul II 42 Arnold 19
Sneads 43 LPCA 14
Friday
South Walton 0 Bay 7
Blountstown 35 Baker 0
Port St. Joe 58 Bozeman 20
NBH 14 Rutherford 22
Vernon 23 Graceville 12
Holmes 34 Freeport 38
Wewahitchka 54 Franklin 13
Pike Liberal 7 Liberty 14
Destin 0 Chipley 40
Rocky Bayou 0 NFC 55
Walton 6 Catholic 35
Marianna 0 Gadsden 39
Baconton 14 Cottondale 54
Choctaw 8 Escambia 0
FWB 0 Washington 34
