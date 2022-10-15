Panama City Fire Department open house

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Fire Department hosted an open house event Friday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

The event was a chance for the community to come out to fire station one and learn about fire safety and much more.

The kiddos got an opportunity to do some firefighter drills, meet the firefighters and tour the station.

“So this is the second year we have done an open house here at the Panama City Fire Department. What it is, is we are just trying to get a bunch of fire safety stuff out for the public to come and see, and hangout with us at the fire department,” Lt. Howard Demro, PC Fire Department said.

The department hopes this event continues to grow every year they host it.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.