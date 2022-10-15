Panama City Fire Department Open House

By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Fire Department hosted an open house event Friday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

The event was a chance for the community to come out to fire station one and learn about fire safety and much more.

The kiddos got an opportunity to do some firefighter drills, meet the firefighters and tour the station.

“So this is the second year we have done an open house here at the Panama City Fire Department. What it is, is we are just trying to get a bunch of fire safety stuff out for the public to come and see, and hangout with us at the fire department,” Lt. Howard Demro, PC Fire Department said.

The department hopes this event continues to grow every year they host it.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school zone speed limit
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
An investigation is taking place after a suspect was reportedly shot near Sneads Thursday...
Suspect shot near Sneads
A new private aviation company broke ground Wednesday at the ECP airport.
New aviation company breaks ground at ECP airport
Panama City Beach council members discussed a possible smoking ban in specific areas at...
PCB City Council approves first reading of smoking ban
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made online
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High

Latest News

FNOT - BLOCK 1
Panama City Fire Department open house
Panama City Fire Department open house
Nice fall weather is in the forecast this weekend, but it turns colder next week.
Weekend Forecast
Nice fall weather is in the forecast this weekend, but it turns colder next week.
Weekend Forecast