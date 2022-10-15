Weekend Forecast

Sunny and dry weather this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with lows near 50 inland and upper 50s at the coast. On Saturday it will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. The humidity increases on Sunday, but the warm weather remains. Lows will be in the mid 50s inland w/60s at the coast Sunday AM. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front brings a small chance of rain Monday, but it will also bring the coldest air of the season starting Tuesday into Wednesday. Lows will dip into the 30s/40s area wide with highs in the 60s to near 70.

In the tropics Karl is making landfall in southern Mexico as a rain threat. A wave south of the Cape Verde Islands has a 10% chance to develop. Elsewhere the tropics are quiet and there are no U.S. threats.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

