Commodores Fall for the Second Time This Season

By Braden Maloy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Volleyball team played another game today. The ladies came into today with an 18-1 record, hosting the St Johns River State Vikings. Vikings winning today’s match 3-1 (25-9, 20-25, 25-20, 27-25)

Even with their incredibly strong start, coach Allen knows finishing the year strong is going to be a tough task, but feels his girls are up to the challenge, especially against tough conference opponents.

“I mean we’ve had several matches that have gone five or another team we might have won but they took a set off us so there’s a roadmap, there’s a formula there, if we’re not playing well we lose and I understand that, the ladies understand that. Our goal is to go in and try to perform a little bit better than we did the last time we played those teams but we know it’s a thousand percent tougher this next time. We’re anticipating that, hopefully we’re doing a really good job getting ready for it. I think the ladies are pretty prepared, they seem to be in pretty good spirits so we’re excited for the rest of the season.”

GC now 18-2 overall, 8-2 in the conference on the year. The Commodores have just 5 games left in the regular season, 4 of them being conference games. Then they’ll begin prep for the

