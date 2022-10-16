Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday! We’ve enjoyed a fantastic weekend so far in the Panhandle.

Clear skies will prevail through the evening hours with lows falling in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunday will continue our theme of sunshine and warmth. Temperatures will climb quickly through the 70s in the morning and midday hours, ultimately reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon throughout Northwest Florida. Southerly winds will foster the return of some humidity along our coast, with dewpoints climbing into the 60s along the Emerald Coast and Forgotten Coast. Sunday night will be marginally warmer than Saturday thanks to increased dewpoints, with lows in the mid 60s despite more clear skies.

A few high clouds will roll in on Monday providing filtered sunshine as high temperatures return to the mid-low 80s. During the afternoon and evening hours, an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms will develop (20% coverage) as a cold front sweeps across the Panhandle.

Big changes will be felt throughout Northwest Florida by the time the front passes through the region. Northerly winds at around 5 to 10 mph will settle in behind the front, drawing in another round of cooler, drier air. From highs in the mid 80′s Monday, Tuesday will see a harsh cool down with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Low temperatures mid-week will fall all the way down to the low 40s! By Friday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 70′s again and we’ll finally feel more like normal by the weekend.

