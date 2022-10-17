Bay District Schools custodian with autism inspires others

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One employee at West Bay Elementary School is inspiring others. Michael “Mikey” Balsters is a 29-year-old custodian with autism. He started his job in January of 2021 and continues to influence the lives of those around him.

“To see someone who has autism who’s able to work, and make money, and have a fulfilling life, it’s rewarding for me,” said Thomas Aycock, Head Custodian of West Bay Elementary School. “I know it’s rewarding for him.”

Balsters is a graduate of Chautauqua Learn and Serve Academy. He later attended the school’s adult program, but COVID caused it to be put on hold due to social distancing issues. That’s when his mom had to decide what to do next.

“Once they graduate from high school or graduate from an adult program, then you’re tasked with, “What can my child do during the day so he’s not just at home watching Disney movies?,” said Jane Schmidt, Balsters’ mom.

Fortunately, West Bay Elementary stepped in with open arms.

“We love having Mickey here on campus,” said Deniece Moss, Principal of West Bay Elementary School. “He’s just like the missing part to our family here for so long.”

Balsters’ efforts are noticed every day at school.

“You know he’s here when you hear the blower going,” Moss said. “The other day we had a school board member on campus, and he wanted to find Mr. Thomas and Mikey to let them know he did not find one piece of trash walking into our office.”

Balsters does a number of other tasks, too.

“[I] wipe tables, clean up the cafeteria with a push broom, and sweep the floors,” he said.

Mikey was recently promoted, too.

“I’m the Assistant Vice Head Custodian of West Bay Elementary School,” Balsters said.

School staff said his work ethic and positive spirit are definitely hard to beat.

Moss said she hopes to hire more people with special diplomas in the future.

