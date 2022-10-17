Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

FILE - Benjamin Civiletti takes the Oath of Office of Attorney-General during a ceremony at the...
FILE - Benjamin Civiletti takes the Oath of Office of Attorney-General during a ceremony at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 16, 1979. U.S. President Jimmy Carter stands left, Chief Justice of the United States Warren Burger administers the Oath, right, and Mrs. Civiletti holds the Bible for her husband.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Benjamin R. Civiletti has died, according to current Attorney General Merrick Garland. Civiletti was 87.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland.

Civiletti served in President Jimmy Carter’s administration and later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys.

As attorney general, Civiletti often dealt with politically delicate cases, including investigations of presidential brother Billy Carter’s dealings with Libya, influence buying by South Korean agents and allegations of cocaine use by two Carter aides.

He may have left his deepest mark on the Justice Department by issuing public attorney general guidelines with specific legal policies and procedures for government investigations and prosecutions. In 2005, Civiletti became the nation’s first lawyer to charge $1,000 an hour.

