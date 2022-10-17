Man arrested for DUI after running from police

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull over a suspected drunk driver coming off of the Hathaway Bridge. They said the driver began to speed away from troopers.

We’re told a trooper attempted a PIT maneuver, where a law enforcement officer uses the front bumper of their car to lightly hit the car they are chasing in order to get the car to stop. They report the car was hit but did not stop.

Troopers said the chase continued down multiple roads and ended near the intersection of 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue, where a trooper was able to successfully perform the PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

They said after the car was hit by the patrol vehicle, the car crashed into a utility pole. We’re told the driver then got out of the car and began running from authorities on foot. Troopers said they were able to catch the suspect, Deric Marshall, 43.

After Marshall was cleared of possible injuries by medical professionals, authorities said he was transferred to the Bay County Jail. We’re told the troopers involved in the incident received minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Marshall is facing charges of Aggravated Fleeing, Reckless Driving, DUI, resisting arrest with violence, and no valid license. We’re told Marshall also had an open warrant out of Bay County for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude.

