Monday Forecast

It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar this morning with clouds cruising through and a few stray showers developing. A cold front is passing through the Panhandle today. We won’t have much rain, but a few scattered showers are likely to develop. They’ll move out by late morning.

Otherwise, it’s fairly pleasant out this morning with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. This passing cold front will bring big changes by tomorrow. Today, we’ll still warm into the low 80s this afternoon.

Cooler air moves in tonight. We’ll see temperatures drop into the 50s on the coast to upper 40s inland. And that’s just the start of the cool down on the way.

Under a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, highs will struggle to reach the 70s. We’ll see highs remain in the upper 60s through the midweek under abundant sunshine, and morning lows get even colder! Lows by Wednesday morning reach the low 40s on the coast to upper 30s inland.

They’ll stay that chilly in the morning through the rest of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few showers around in the morning. Highs today reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us cooling down bigtime through the mid to late week under plenty of sunshine.

