Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday

Parker Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Josephine Nance is celebrating a milestone this weekend, Nance will turn 102 years old on October 17.

“I can still dance and I can still walk I like a lot of fun,” Nance said.

Nance’s friends and family said she loves to have fun, so they decided to surprise her with a birthday party on Saturday.

Nance was born in 1920 and grew up in Wisconsin. She told NewsChannel 7 that her parents immigrated to the United States when they were teenagers. She said they met and fell in love.

But Nance is a first-generation American. She said she was the baby of her family.

Jo, as she goes by said that she worked several jobs in her lifetime, has traveled to the United States, and lived in several different states. Now she calls Parker, Florida home.

“I had a good childhood and I love to see America. I wanted to see all of America but I am not doing so well. I tried to get out of dodge the last couple of weeks ago but they made this party up I had to stick around,” Nance said.

Nance is known to be a jokester, her friends said she is the life of the party and one thing she loves to do is dance.

When we asked her if she had a favorite memory throughout the years, she said she has too many to choose from. But she did say she never met a person she didn’t like.

“I never met a person that I disliked you know really because I would tell them,” Nance said.

If you get the chance to meet Jo Nance just know she is truly something special. Also, if you are wondering what her next goal in life is, she said it’s to turn 103.

“I hope to make 103 and I am sure I am going to make it cause my older sister made it to 105,” Nance, said.

Happy Birthday Jo from everyone here at NewsChannel 7.

