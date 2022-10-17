Save The Closet gets a helping hand to assist Hurricane Ian survivors

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Many relief efforts from the panhandle have made their way down to southwest Florida to help those impacted from Hurricane Ian; from food pantries to first responders. But there is one very basic need that some may not think about.

Two local non-profits are teaming up to ensure storm survivors have fresh clothes.

Both organizations, Save The Closet and Rachal’s Recovery Relief, were started almost immediately after Hurricane Michael struck our area. Ever since, they have been providing resources and relief to those impacted by natural disasters.

“It’s so easy for us to help, we know exactly what to do,” Rachal Smoker, founder of Rachal’s Recovery Relief, said. “We can go to these areas and give our time, give our energy and share our knowledge with everything we’ve been through.”

Katy Lingle Pinson, founder and executive director of Save The Closet, told NewsChannel 7 the support is needed, and it will be needed for a while.

“This takes money, this takes time, and it takes effort,” Pinson said. “It will not be solved in two weeks. As we know, we’re still rebuilding. It’s worse there.”

Volunteers are spending the week organizing, folding, and hanging clothes before they are taken down to south Florida on Thursday.

Volunteers said seeing the impacts they make on people’s lives makes it all worth it.

“We had a man come in. he was filthy from head to toe. One of our ladies helped him get an outfit,” Cynthia Cordell, a volunteer for Save The Closet, said. “He wanted to give back and help us pay it forward as well. Those are the stories we do this for.”

But it’s not just clothes they need. More volunteers, monetary donations, and other items like suitcases and hangers are in demand for this journey.

If you would like to donate items to go towards the Save The Closet Hurricane Ian recovery mission, you can drop off donations or show up to volunteer at the Panama City Beach location Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Items requested include pop-up tents or canopies, rolling suitcases or bags, hangers, and other bags. They also request plus-sized clothing, men’s clothing, and children’s clothing. You can visit their Amazon wish list to view other items needed.

