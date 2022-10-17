Sunday Evening Forecast

Cold front brings a taste of cooler weather this week
Seasonable temps and isolated showers Monday before a big cool-down mid-week
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re set to see big changes in the Panhandle over the next few days.

This evening will be a warm one compared to recent memory. Overnight lows will settle in the mid 60′s under partly cloudy skies. Calm winds and sultry dewpoints will foster the development of dense fog around sunrise through the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10am CDT as a result.

Monday will be another warm day, and the last of the 80′s for the near future. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s in the afternoon hours under partly cloudy skies with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Those winds will continue to filter warm moist air over the Panhandle ahead of an approaching front, with dewpoints in the upper 60′s. We expect to see a few isolated showers ahead of this frontal boundary mostly along the coast. The chance for rain in NWFL is 20%. The front clears the region Monday night into Tuesday, leaving a vastly different airmass over the Panhandle in its wake.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday will plummet into the mid 50s. High temperatures Tuesday follow a similar trend, as Northwest Florida will be unable to break out of the 60s. Cooling will continue as the front digs further south, ultimately resulting in overnight lows around 40 by Wednesday morning. High temperatures stay in the 60s through Thursday, before we finally warm towards normal for the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made online
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High
House Fire Caused By Candle
Bay County House Fire
Pedestrian deaths
Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided
Panama City Beach Oktoberfest is this Friday through Sunday. (Visit Panama City Beach)
Oktoberfest returns to Panama City Beach
Bay High Share Table
Bay High School Share Table makes a comeback

Latest News

Weekend Forecast 10/15/22
Weekend Forecast
Nice fall weather is in the forecast this weekend, but it turns colder next week.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says our Friday is full of sunshine.
Friday Forecast
Less humid air is returning to the panhandle this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast