Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re set to see big changes in the Panhandle over the next few days.

This evening will be a warm one compared to recent memory. Overnight lows will settle in the mid 60′s under partly cloudy skies. Calm winds and sultry dewpoints will foster the development of dense fog around sunrise through the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10am CDT as a result.

Monday will be another warm day, and the last of the 80′s for the near future. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s in the afternoon hours under partly cloudy skies with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Those winds will continue to filter warm moist air over the Panhandle ahead of an approaching front, with dewpoints in the upper 60′s. We expect to see a few isolated showers ahead of this frontal boundary mostly along the coast. The chance for rain in NWFL is 20%. The front clears the region Monday night into Tuesday, leaving a vastly different airmass over the Panhandle in its wake.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday will plummet into the mid 50s. High temperatures Tuesday follow a similar trend, as Northwest Florida will be unable to break out of the 60s. Cooling will continue as the front digs further south, ultimately resulting in overnight lows around 40 by Wednesday morning. High temperatures stay in the 60s through Thursday, before we finally warm towards normal for the weekend.

