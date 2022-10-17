Teenagers partying in Seaside leads to arrests

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting.

Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week and said almost every night looked the same, with high school students flooding the beaches.

“We overheard them talking about getting bars of Xanax. Mixing it with alcohol. We saw them carrying handles of fireball and vodka and you name it. They didn’t leave a stone unturned. Those kids were wild,” Allgood said. “Drinking, fighting. You name it.”

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies said they anticipated larger crowds coming this month with students on fall break.

“We increase our staffing. We move our beach units to a later time,” Captain Robert Gray, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Allgood called authorities when she saw what was happening.

“They came. They spoke to the kids and they left. It got worse. We called back,” Allgood said.

Deputies said they have written multiple notices to appear for minors in possession.

“The majority of these issues that we have, we have a very quick response to them,” Gray said.

These issues are nothing new for the 30A area. In June, more than 200 kids broke into a Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it all on social media. Just a few months before that, a group of teenagers was caught vandalizing seaside shops.

While deputies said they’re doing what they can, Allgood says it’s not enough. She said she hopes something can be done to stop the next party before it starts.

“There was no recourse at all. It’s unacceptable,” Allgood said.

It’s important to note it’s unclear exactly what was happening in the video. Deputies said there’s a chance the teenagers were following a TikTok trend they’ve been seeing lately called the Oklahoma drill, which is basically kids tackling each other to the ground like football players.

Deputies said they want to bring more attention to issues like this on the beach and they need your help. They’re asking anyone who sees a group or a party getting out of hand not to wait. Call them immediately.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to...
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made online
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High
Local student honored at Bay High Football game.
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday.
Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Custodian Mikey Balster's favorite task is leaf blowing.
Bay District Schools custodian with autism inspires others
Two local non-profits are teaming up to make sure storm survivors have fresh clothes.
Save The Closet gets a helping hand to assist Hurricane Ian survivors
BDS Custodian with Autism
BDS Custodian with Autism
Walton Teens Gone Wild
Walton Teens Gone Wild