Bay Co. Commissioners help officials hit by Hurricane Ian

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several officials from Bay County went down to Lee County to help local leaders there navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Bay County Commissioners Griff Griffitts, Doug Moore, and Robert Carroll recently returned from Lee County in Southwest, Florida. State Rep. Jay Trumbull also went to help out.

“Their waterfront is very, very heavily damaged,” Griffits said. “The flood damage is like Mexico Beach times 25, or 30 miles. It’s extensive.”

Parts of Lee County are unrecognizable after Hurricane Ian wiped parts of it off the map.

“I just feel really sorry for them,” Griffitts said. “I just really know what they’re going to face. The roller coaster of emotions, whether it’s with their own homes, or their own businesses.”

Bay County leaders said they want to give back to a community that helped their area after Hurricane Michael.

“It’s a learning experience,” Griffitts said. “Learning about transitional housing, FEMA, all of the acronyms that come with these government programs.”

That includes the lessons learned over the course of these past four years.

“Communication,” Griffitts said. “We were without communication for weeks on end. We talked about redundancy, water, power, and communication levels.”

It’s also about educating constituents about what to look out for during the rebuild process.

“Insurance as we know here locally,” Griffitts said. “People are still struggling with homeowners insurance, litigation, as well as renewals and non-renewals.”

However, Lee County is dealing with its own set of problems.

“They had a ton of cars that were flooded,” Griffitts said. “20 - 30,000 automobiles were flooded and damaged and totaled. They’re getting a lot of requests for used cars in that part of the world.”

The most important thing Southwest Floridians need right now is hope.

“So they’ve got cities just like we do, and municipalities,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “Each of those are going to have their own struggles, but every time you get a little victory, you’ve got to celebrate it. You’ve got to keep morale up.”

Bay County leaders said they’re in constant contact with leaders in Southwest Florida as they continue their rebuild efforts.

