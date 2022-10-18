Bay County Sheriff’s deputy arrested, charged with sexual battery

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced in a press conference that officials had arrested a deputy on sexual battery charges and will be terminated.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday afternoon, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford announced in a press conference that officials had arrested a deputy on sexual battery charges and will be terminated.

According to Sheriff Ford, 21-year-old Matthew Anderson allegedly had sexual relations with a 17-year-old from the Junior Deputies and Explorers program with the sheriff’s office.

Ford explained that Anderson was a part-time advisor of the Explorers program, and when allegations came to light, officials immediately started a criminal investigation, and reportedly found evidence that led them to an arrest.

The sheriff said officials also believe some of these sexual acts occurred while Anderson was on duty.

Ford said while the investigation allegedly shows no other victims, it is still ongoing.

Anderson had been a patrol deputy since July 2019.

