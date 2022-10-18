Cold weather Preparations for people and plants

plant prep
plant prep(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler temperatures will be heading our way Tuesday. Since it’s the first real cold snap of the season there are a few things to consider.

Although, we’re not expecting to get freezing temperatures, you need to be ready for the colder weather.

Andrea Marsh the chief operating officer at the bay county council on aging says people, especially elders, need to start preparing.

“If you have neighbors who are older check on them and make sure everything’s ok,” said Marsh. “Check to make sure that they’re staying warm and they’re safe and comfortable in their homes and stay out of the elements.”

Marsh also recommends making sure your house is at a normal temperature, as well as wearing warm clothes and eating warm foods.

“if it’s cooler out or early morning maybe wait till later in the day to go out when it’s warmed up some to run errands or go to the doctors,” said Marsh.

As the temperatures begin to drop don’t forget about your plants make sure you know which ones can take the cold and which ones need to be protected.

“Well as the get cooler temperatures move in you want to make sure that your plants are mulched,” said Jenkins.

Debra Jenkins the garden department manager at Ace Home Helpers in Panama City Beach says keeping mulch around the plants keeps them warm.

“You want to protect your tropical plants like your hibiscus and your fruit trees you want to be able to protect those, those are going to be your most sensitive plants,” said Jenkins.

Not all plants need to be protected from colder weather.

“Then you have things that might look sensitive but not so much such as this shrimp plant or this Mandevilla here,” said Jenkins.

Here are some things to consider for when the temperature does get below freezing. The plants that need to be protected and cannot be moved indoors can be covered with a sheet or wrapped in lights.

Jenkins says if the plant is too tall the bark can also be protected by being wrapped with newspaper. however, there is one material that will ruin your plant.

“I would say the number one thing is do not cover them with anything plastic they will burn,” said Jenkins.

If your plant does freeze over do not worry, they most likely make a comeback.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to...
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made online
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High
Local student honored at Bay High Football game.
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday.
Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
Cooler air is on the way to the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Cooler air is on the way to the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Custodian Mikey Balster's favorite task is leaf blowing.
Bay District Schools custodian with autism inspires others