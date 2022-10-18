Cold weather Preparations for people and plants

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler temperatures will be heading our way Tuesday. Since it’s the first real cold snap of the season there are a few things to consider.

Although, we’re not expecting to get freezing temperatures, you need to be ready for the colder weather.

Andrea Marsh the chief operating officer at the bay county council on aging says people, especially elders, need to start preparing.

“If you have neighbors who are older check on them and make sure everything’s ok,” said Marsh. “Check to make sure that they’re staying warm and they’re safe and comfortable in their homes and stay out of the elements.”

Marsh also recommends making sure your house is at a normal temperature, as well as wearing warm clothes and eating warm foods.

“if it’s cooler out or early morning maybe wait till later in the day to go out when it’s warmed up some to run errands or go to the doctors,” said Marsh.

As the temperatures begin to drop don’t forget about your plants make sure you know which ones can take the cold and which ones need to be protected.

“Well as the get cooler temperatures move in you want to make sure that your plants are mulched,” said Jenkins.

Debra Jenkins the garden department manager at Ace Home Helpers in Panama City Beach says keeping mulch around the plants keeps them warm.

“You want to protect your tropical plants like your hibiscus and your fruit trees you want to be able to protect those, those are going to be your most sensitive plants,” said Jenkins.

Not all plants need to be protected from colder weather.

“Then you have things that might look sensitive but not so much such as this shrimp plant or this Mandevilla here,” said Jenkins.

Here are some things to consider for when the temperature does get below freezing. The plants that need to be protected and cannot be moved indoors can be covered with a sheet or wrapped in lights.

Jenkins says if the plant is too tall the bark can also be protected by being wrapped with newspaper. however, there is one material that will ruin your plant.

“I would say the number one thing is do not cover them with anything plastic they will burn,” said Jenkins.

If your plant does freeze over do not worry, they most likely make a comeback.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.