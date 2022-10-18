DJ Oliver wins this week’s Player of the Week honors

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week honor goes to Port St. Joe senior all everything player DJ Oliver. On defense, he had 11 tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble. On special teams he returned this punt 64 yards for touchdown. And on offense, 8 carries, 204 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Also had two long rushing touchdowns and another 80 yards called back on penalties. So with a nod to Sneads’ Jason Patterson who had 301 yards rushing and 3 tds Thursday, our Player of the Week is Port St. Joe’s DJ Oliver!

