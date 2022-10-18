Gulf Coast State College Simulation is Back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County heroes in training are preparing for the line of duty. Gulf Coast State College is getting students prepared to tackle emergencies by creating a mock crisis scenario.

Carol Miller is an associate professor for the RN-to-BSN program at Gulf Coast State College. She says the school’s campus is the perfect place for students to prepare for real life situations.

“This is a safe environment,” said Miller. “It’s not actual patients everything is simulated, so the stress of working with real life individuals is gone.”

For the first time in five years the college held its annual Inter-Professional Education event, which had been derailed due to Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus pandemic.

Students from the nursing, respiratory care, EMT, paramedic and public safety programs trained in a simulated scenario.

Caleb Sims is a nursing student at the College, but for the simulation he was a victim.

“I was a head injury victim. I had a traumatic brain injury. I eventually started seizing and our very astute fire students did categorize me a triage black tag, which if you don’t know about triage that’s the worst you can be triaged as,” said Sims.

Communication is key and scholars like BSN student Kimberly Dickey say the exercise was both fun and effective.

“We all speak different languages as far as law enforcement, nurses, emergency medicine,” Dickey said. “The closer they work together, the better they communicate, the more lives are saved, and the better off the community is for it, so that’s what this event is all about.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.