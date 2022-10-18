Local company hosts veterans and first responders appreciation lunch

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local restaurant was packed with first responders and veterans Tuesday.

Several times a year, A Superior Air Conditioning Company hosts an appreciation lunch for those who have served or are currently serving their country and those who serve on the front lines.

This week’s lunch was held at Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach, providing free food and a chance to win a free h-vac system.

Organizers said these events bring in people from all across the community, giving them a chance to connect and reconnect with those they’ve met in previous years.

“Veterans and first responders are just extensions of all of our families. and it’s just a love fest. It’s a great opportunity to get everyone together and just break bread,” Jimmy Thorpe, Owner of A Superior, said.

A Superior has been hosting this event since 2015. For the first time this year, they hosted three different vet and first responder appreciation luncheons in one month. The other two were in Panama City and Miramar Beach.

