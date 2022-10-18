Monday Evening Forecast

The coolest air of the season is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass over NWFL tonight ushering the coldest air of the season. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s (inland) & 50s (coast). As we head into the day Tuesday it will be our coldest day since April 9th of this year. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. As we head into Wednesday morning we will see low to mid 30s inland with temps near 40 at the coast. Expect a slow warming trend over the rest of the week with high temps returning to the 70s this weekend and lows in the 50s.

Everything is quiet in the tropics and there are no storms expected to develop this week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to...
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made online
BCSO arrests two students in connection to threats made to Rutherford High
Local student honored at Bay High Football game.
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday.
Parker resident celebrates 102nd Birthday
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

Mild conditions today for NWFL.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast 10/16/22
Sunday Evening Forecast
Weekend Forecast 10/15/22
Weekend Forecast
Nice fall weather is in the forecast this weekend, but it turns colder next week.
Weekend Forecast