Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass over NWFL tonight ushering the coldest air of the season. Lows tonight will fall into the 40s (inland) & 50s (coast). As we head into the day Tuesday it will be our coldest day since April 9th of this year. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. As we head into Wednesday morning we will see low to mid 30s inland with temps near 40 at the coast. Expect a slow warming trend over the rest of the week with high temps returning to the 70s this weekend and lows in the 50s.

Everything is quiet in the tropics and there are no storms expected to develop this week.

