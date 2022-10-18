North Carolina man arrested on burglary charges, caught on video

A Charlotte, North Carolina man is arrested for vehicle burglary after being spotted in the...
A Charlotte, North Carolina man is arrested for vehicle burglary after being spotted in the area days after the incident.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Charlotte man was arrested yesterday after deputies say he was caught on video in a burglary incident.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Empire Truck Sales in Mossy Head on Saturday, Oct. 15, to respond to the burglary of a vehicle that was waiting for repairs.

The victim told deputies that security cameras allegedly captured the burglar on Oct. 13, walking on Sand Mine Road before walking to the south side of the business.

Cameras reportedly showed the man crawling under a fence, walking to the vehicle, and stealing electrical relays that were up to $4,000 in value.

On Monday evening, deputies say another call from the I-10 Love’s Truck Stop reported a suspicious person matching the suspect.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s deputies, Keannon Crank, 26, was located coming out of the woods. Crank allegedly wore the same clothing cameras captured him in the night of the vehicle burglary.

Crank was arrested without incident and was charged with grand theft and burglary, given a $10,000 bond, and is still in jail as of Oct. 18.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

